Public Meeting Notice: The Clancy Fire Service Area/Clancy Volunteer Fire Department will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed fee increase from $95 to $145 per year for the Clancy Fire Service Area.
July 7th at 6:30pm to 7:30pm
Clancy Volunteer Fire Department - Gruber Station
1 Railroad Way
Clancy, MT
The public will also be able to attend the meeting virtually through a zoom call. Zoom call details will be posted at the Clancy Post Office, Clancy Fire Hall – Gruber Station, and the Montana City Store.
