Parks, Trails, & Recreation Commission
Mon., Sept. 26, 6:30-8:30 PM
Borden’s Hotel Meeting Room
Agenda: Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda
Correspondence/Communication: Saddle Mountain Park report from Amy Teegarden
Review minutes
Guest speaker: Lisa Timchak – Forest Supervisor, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South; County Commission; Event schedule; Elkhorn Citizens Council; Public Service Liaison
Old Business; New Business; Other Business
Next meeting: Oct. 24, 2022
