Parks, Trails, & Recreation Commission
Monday, June 26, 6:30-8:30 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room
zoom.com/join: Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Public Comment; Correspondence/Communication; Minutes
Guest speaker: Kerry White, Citizens for Balanced Use
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Updates
Old Business: Public Education Program; Mission statement
New business
Other Business
Set next meeting date: tentatively July 24, 2023
