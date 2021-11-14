Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission
Monday, November 22, 6:30 to 8:30 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room
zoom.com/join: Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South; County Commission
Old Business: Event schedule; Facebook postings (County and Discoverjeffersontmt.org); Elkhorn Citizens Group; Whitehall Trail Guide; Montana Standard/Helena IR/Whitehall Ledger/Boulder Monitor; Helena Regional Trails Steering Committee; Protecting Jefferson County natural resources; Montana City Trails & Trust — McClellan Creek Trail; Continental Divide Trail
New Business: Discuss letter re: MDC South Campus Plan; Public Service Campaign
Other Business
Set next meeting date: tentatively January 24, 2021
