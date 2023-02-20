Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 12:06 pm
Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission
Monday, February 27, 6:30 to 8:30 PM
Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
Zoom.com/join: Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda
Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South; County Commission; Event schedule; Elkhorn Citizens Council; Public Service Liaison; B-D Working Group
Old Business: Public Education Program; Ringing Rocks
New Business: Board appointments
Other Business. Set next meeting date: tentatively March 27
