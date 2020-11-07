North Jefferson County Public Library Board of Trustees
Thursday, November 19 ~ 5 p.m.
Clancy Old Red Schoolhouse, Community Room
Agenda: Welcome, Sign-In, Pledge of Allegiance and Introductions; Setting the Agenda; Review/action of previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; County Commissioner liaison; Friends of the Library; N. Jefferson Co. Museum; Schoolhouse Foundation; Budget; Clancy Community meeting room; Montana State Library
Unfinished Business: Sherlock Holmes presentation held on November 12, 2020 by Bonnie MacBird; Montana City Library Bathroom Access update and possible action; North Jefferson County Library patrons utilizing Lewis & Clark Library services; Clancy School District-County Lease on CORSH Building update- Scott & Jim; CORSH Common Services, Individual snow plowing/shoveling discussion & action; CORSH Common Costs Allocation; Clancy Water & Sewer Board project; Estate of Anne D Engles; Possible Spring retreat; Other.
New Business: Plan meeting dates for NJCPLD Trustees 2021; Plan for Christmas cards, gifts, dinner, gathering; Public comment; Other new business; Sign Claims.
