North Jefferson County Public Library Board
North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Tuesday, September 28 • 5:30 p.m.
Old Red Schoolhouse Meeting Room, 3 N. Main St., Clancy
Agenda: Welcome, Roll call, Pledge of Allegiance; Setting the Agenda; Review/action on previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: ARPA grant celebration; Little Free Library at Montana City Waste Station; Montana City Library Security; L&C Library-NJCP Library reciprocal customer service; Other.
New Business: Plan dates for annual 2023 calendar ; Discussion: Where we are, e.g., budget, personnel, acquisitions, etc.; Other.
Sign Claims
