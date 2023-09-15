North Jefferson County Public Library Board
North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Thursday, Sept. 25 • 5:30 p.m.
Montana City Library,
1 Jackson Creek Road
Welcome, Introductions, Approval of Agenda
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives from Friends of the Library; Representatives of other County departments/services
Public Comment
Trustee Business:
Orientation
Trustee Growth and Development
Goal Setting and Considerations Needed for the Next Meeting
Next meeting will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023 in the Old Red School House Meeting Room in Clancy
Other Business
Sign Claims
Executive Session: Planning and support with library director
