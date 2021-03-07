North Jefferson County
Public Library Board of Trustees
Thursday, March 18 ~ 5 p.m.
Meeting to be held VIA ZOOM ~ Contact Board Clerk Cheryl Vukasin at njcplbclerk@gmail.com for public login link and passcode
Agenda: Welcome, Sign-In, Pledge of Allegiance and Introductions; Setting Agenda; Review/action of minutes
Reports: District Librarian; County Commissioner liaison; Friends of the Library; N. Jefferson Co. Museum; Health Dept.; Schoolhouse Foundation; Budget; Clancy Community meeting room; Montana State Library
Unfinished Business: Clancy School District-County lease on CORSH building; Montana City Lease; ORSH Management Update; Lewis & Clark Library Draft Letter; Spring retreat; Clancy Water & Sewer Board project; Other.
New Business: Public Comment; Developing FY22 proposed budget; Food for Fines; Social Media Policy; Greater Helena Gives!; Schedule July meeting; Other New business; Sign Claims
