Thursday, January 23 ~ 5 p.m.
Elkhorn Mountain Inn | Montana City Room
Agenda: Welcome, Sign-In, Pledge of Allegiance and Introductions; Setting the Agenda; Review/action of previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; County Commissioner liaison; Friends of the Library; N. Jefferson Co. Museum; Schoolhouse Foundation; Budget; Clancy Community meeting room; Montana State Library
Unfinished Business: County-Clancy School Lease; Power Pole Back Light; Snow Shoveling Contract; Security Training Dates and plans; 10th Anniversary Brochure revised draft; CORSH Building & Grounds Maintenance Manager updates; Montana City Library added hours & days; Amended 2020 Library Holiday Calendar action; NJCPLD By Laws Action to amend; Clancy Schoolhouse cleaning position action; Legal Tender Miners program; Discussion series; Other.
New Business: Food for Fines; Greater Helena Gives Fundraiser; Clancy School District #1 Board meeting; Other.
Next meeting: March 19, 5 pm, Clancy Library Community Room
