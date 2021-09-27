North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Thursday, October 14 • 5 p.m.
Clancy Old Red Schoolhouse, Meeting Room
Agenda: Welcome, Roll call, Pledge of Allegiance; Setting the Agenda; Review/action on previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: FY 22 Budget – Discussion and possible Action; Review of Pay Plan and coverage of services; ORSH Update in FY 22 Budget – Discussion and possible Action; Formalize Policy with Butte – Discussion and Action; Draft Letter re Policy with L & C – Discussion and Action; Hoopla and open policy for cards vs pay-per-use resources; Policy Review- E. Facility Policy Location & Hours Update & Facility Use; Clancy Water and Sewer Board progress; Holiday suggestions for staff & trustees December meeting; Other.
New Business: Approve Calendar for 2022; Collection Development Policy – Prelim review and possible Action; Internet Status & MSL project – Discussion and possible Action; Other; Sign Claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.