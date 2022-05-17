North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Tuesday, May 25 • 5 p.m.
Old Red Schoolhouse Meeting Room, 3 N. Main St., Clancy
Agenda: Welcome, Roll call, Pledge of Allegiance; Setting the Agenda; Review/action on previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: Library Director Overtime Report and Action; Library Staff FTE with new permanent aide Progress Report; Library Assistant PDs in Boulder/Whitehall and Action; Library Staff Composition Review and Action; Library Director Evaluation Plan and Action; Library Aide/Assistant Evaluation Plan and Action; FY2023 library budget request draft 2 and Action; Little Free Library at the Montana City Solid Waste Transfer Station Report/possible Action; Montana City Library Security update/possible Action; Lewis & Clark Board Meeting Discussion on mutual relationship/possible Action; Fine Free Report/Any Update in Policies & Procedures; Plan future dates for board meetings; Other.
New Business: New Public Library Standards; Director’s Nomination to Network Advisory Council of new Montana Library Network/Action; Sign Claims; Other.
