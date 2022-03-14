North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Tuesday, March 29 • 5 p.m.
Clancy United Methodist Church, 6 N. Main St.
Agenda: Welcome, Roll call, Pledge of Allegiance; Setting the Agenda; Review/action on previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: FY 22 Budget update; Going Fine Free; L& C Letter feedback; Little Free Library at the Montana City; Solid Waste Transfer Site; Finalize Director Evaluation Form from subcommittee; Exit Interview with recent staff member & plan for interviews; Summer Reading Kickoff updates and planning; June 4 Clancy Day plans; Other.
New Business: Montana City Library Security; FY23 Draft Library Budget; Sign Claims; Other.
