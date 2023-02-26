North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 8:29 am
North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Monay, March 20 • 5:00 p.m.
Old Red Schoolhouse Meeting Room, 3 N. Main St., Clancy
Agenda: Welcome, Roll call, Pledge of Allegiance; Setting the Agenda; Review/action on previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: Little Free Library at Montana City Waste Station; Annual library tri fold; Dates for remainder of 2023 calendar; Other.
New Business: Discuss firt draft FY24 budget; sign claims; Other.
