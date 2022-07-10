North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Tuesday, July 19 • 5 p.m.
Old Red Schoolhouse Meeting Room, 3 N. Main St., Clancy
Agenda: Welcome, Roll call, Pledge of Allegiance; Setting the Agenda; Review/action on previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: Staff hiring and current roster update; FY 2023 Budget update; ARPA grant update; Little Free Library at Montana City Waste Station update; Montana City Library Security update; L&C Library-NJCP Library reciprocal customer service update; Clancy Day report; MT State Library Standards 2022-2023 reports; Plan dates for rest of calendar year; Other.
New Business: Strategic plan for 2023-24; Other. Sign claims.
