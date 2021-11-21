North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Thursday, December 9 • 5 p.m.
Clancy Old Red Schoolhouse, Meeting Room
Agenda: Welcome, Roll call, Pledge of Allegiance; Setting the Agenda; Review/action on previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: FY 22 Budget; Staffing Plan for 2022 discussion/possible action; Memorandum of Understanding; Information Sharing: Connect Electronic Referral System; Establish board meeting dates for 2022; Holiday plans for staff & trustees; Clancy Water and Sewer Board progress; Other.
New Business: Fine Policy review; Public survey discussion; Board training; Sign Claims.
