North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Thursday, Aug. 17 • 5:30 p.m.
Old Red Schoolhouse Meeting Room, 3 N. Main St., Clancy
Welcome, Introductions, Approval of Agenda
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives from Friends of the Library; Representatives of other County departments/services
Public Comment
Trustee Business: Set meeting dates for 2023; Orientation Planning; Trustee Growth and Developent Planning; Officer Determination
Executive Session: Sign claims; Planning and support with library director
