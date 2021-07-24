North Jefferson County Public Library Board
Thursday, August 5 ~ 5 p.m.
Clancy Old Red Schoolhouse, Meeting Room
Agenda: Welcome, Sign-In, Pledge of Allegiance and Introductions; Setting the Agenda; Review/action of previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; Representatives of other organizations
Unfinished Business: By Laws & Policies Amendments; FY 22 Budget update; Connect Network MOU; Star Kits from Montana Learning Center; Food for Fines update; Clancy Days reflections; ORSH discussion; Clancy Water and Sewer Board project update; Possible further Policies review; Other.
New Business: Holiday suggestions; Other; Sign Claims.
