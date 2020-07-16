Thursday, July 21 ~ 5 p.m.
Clancy Old Red Schoolhouse, Community Room
Agenda: Welcome, Sign-In, Pledge of Allegiance and Introductions; Setting the Agenda; Review/action of previous minutes
Reports: District Librarian; County Commissioner liaison; Friends of the Library; N. Jefferson Co. Museum; Schoolhouse Foundation; Budget; Clancy Community meeting room; Montana State Library
Unfinished Business: FY 2021 Budget; Payment Clarification of FY2021 July/August building utilities, contracts & costs; Clancy School District-County Lease on CORSH Building; Clancy Water Sewer Board project; Clancy Library Reopening; Summer Reading Program; U.S. Census; Final CARES Act report; Insurance; MSL Public Library Standards; Estate of Anne D. Engels; other.
New Business: Policies for checking out devices; Sherlock Holmes presentation by Bonnie MacBird; Public Comment
Sign claims; other.
Next meeting: Sept. 10, Elkhorn Mountain Inn, Montana City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.