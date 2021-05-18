Montana City Fire District 

Board of Trustees Meeting 

Thursday, May 27, 7 pm

Montana City 

Fire Station 1

Swearing in of new trustees.Election of officers, Minutes

Annual Report from District Fire Chief

Discuss and decide on 2021/2022 Budget and Fire Department contract

Discuss and decide on County Lease for offices

Discuss and decide on Station 1 Landscaping Project

Other New Business

Public Comment 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.