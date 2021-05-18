Montana City Fire District
Board of Trustees Meeting
Thursday, May 27, 7 pm
Montana City
Fire Station 1
Swearing in of new trustees.Election of officers, Minutes
Annual Report from District Fire Chief
Discuss and decide on 2021/2022 Budget and Fire Department contract
Discuss and decide on County Lease for offices
Discuss and decide on Station 1 Landscaping Project
Other New Business
Public Comment
