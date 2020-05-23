Montana City Fire District
Board of Trustees Meeting
Thursday, June 4, 2020, 7:00pm
To join remotely, phone 571-317-3112
Access Code: 839-436-053 or online at
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/839436053
Election of officers, Minutes
Annual Report from District Fire Chief
Discuss and decide on 2020/2021 Budget and Fire Department contract renewal
Discuss and decide on County Lease for offices
Other New Business, Public Comment
