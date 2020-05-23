Montana City Fire District 

Board of Trustees Meeting 

Thursday, June 4, 2020, 7:00pm

To join remotely, phone 571-317-3112 

Access Code: 839-436-053 or online at 

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/839436053

Election of officers, Minutes

Annual Report from District Fire Chief

Discuss and decide on 2020/2021 Budget and Fire Department contract renewal

Discuss and decide on County Lease for offices

Other New Business, Public Comment 

