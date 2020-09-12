JEFFERSON VALLEY RURAL
AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Monday, September 21, 2020, 6 PM
Pepper Tree, Whitehall
Call to order; Public comment, Approval of agenda & minutes; Correspondence & communication
JVRAD website and email address; minutes on county website
Inventory of JVRAD equipment
Update on Ambulance Building
Highway 69 AED installation; AED list within district and town
Update on PULSE meeting; presentation of spending breakdown
Presentation of PULSE categories and percentage of in-district and out-of-district calls over past six months
Review of budget from County; draft spending timeline (vote)
Purchases (vote):
AMKUS Extraction Combitool from Big Sky Fire: $10,544
Side by side UTV (PULSE has $1490 in ATV fund): $10,000
4 batteries for the LUCAS chest compression machine: $2100
Bottom halves of Nomex extraction outfits from the town: $500
60-volt DeWalt battery two-pack: $250
TOTAL: $24,394
