JEFFERSON VALLEY RURAL 

AMBULANCE DISTRICT

Monday, September 21, 2020, 6 PM

Pepper Tree, Whitehall

Call to order; Public comment, Approval of agenda & minutes; Correspondence & communication

JVRAD website and email address; minutes on county website

Inventory of JVRAD equipment

Update on Ambulance Building

Highway 69 AED installation; AED list within district and town

Update on PULSE meeting; presentation of spending breakdown

Presentation of PULSE categories and percentage of in-district and out-of-district calls over past six months

Review of budget from County; draft spending timeline (vote)

Purchases (vote):

AMKUS Extraction Combitool from Big Sky Fire: $10,544

Side by side UTV (PULSE has $1490 in ATV fund): $10,000

4 batteries for the LUCAS chest compression machine: $2100

Bottom halves of Nomex extraction outfits from the town: $500

60-volt DeWalt battery two-pack: $250

TOTAL: $24,394

