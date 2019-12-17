Strategic Planning Session
Friday, December 27, 2019, 9 AM-Noon
Borden’s Hotel, Conference Room, Whitehall
This is an open working meeting for JVRAD Board members, P.U.L.S.E. members, ambulance crew, and the public at large. Long term and short term goals, challenges and opportunities will be discussed
