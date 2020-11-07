JEFFERSON VALLEY RURAL
AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Monday, November 16, 2020, 6 PM
Pulse Training Facility, 203 West Legion, Whitehall
Call to order; Public comment, Approval of agenda & minutes.
Correspondence & communication: Liz’s article; JVRD extrication pants; Monthly report from Pintler Billing; Review Letter of Intent regarding John Janik’s building
JVEMSR Status
Budget
AED Grants of repurposed Sheriff’s units update
Highway 69 AED purchase and installation update
Inventory of JVRAD equipment
Prioritized list of items presented by PULSE (vote to approve purchases)
Set next meeting date; adjourn
