JEFFERSON VALLEY RURAL 

AMBULANCE DISTRICT

Monday, November 16, 2020, 6 PM

Pulse Training Facility, 203 West Legion, Whitehall

 

Call to order; Public comment, Approval of agenda & minutes.

Correspondence & communication: Liz’s article; JVRD extrication pants; Monthly report from Pintler Billing; Review Letter of Intent regarding John Janik’s building

JVEMSR Status

Budget

AED Grants of repurposed Sheriff’s units update

Highway 69 AED purchase and installation update

Inventory of JVRAD equipment

Prioritized list of items presented by PULSE (vote to approve purchases)

Set next meeting date; adjourn

