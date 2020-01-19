Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 6 PM
Pepper Tree Deli, 103 W. Legion St., Whitehall
Agenda
Call to Order; Additions/Changes to Agenda; Public Comment on Non Agenda Items; Review/Approve Minutes
Recap of Working Session on December 27th
Upcoming Election, Filing Date
Budget Discussion
Refresher course
Madison County: continuing discussion of possible annexation
Silver Bow County
Ambulance Barn Update
Out of District Fees
