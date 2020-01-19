Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 6 PM

Pepper Tree Deli, 103 W. Legion St., Whitehall

Agenda

Call to Order; Additions/Changes to Agenda; Public Comment on Non Agenda Items; Review/Approve Minutes

 Recap of Working Session on December 27th

 Upcoming Election, Filing Date

 Budget Discussion

 Refresher course

 Madison County: continuing discussion of possible annexation

 Silver Bow County

 Ambulance Barn Update

 Out of District Fees

