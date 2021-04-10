Jefferson Valley Rural Ambulance District
Monday, April 19, 2021, 6 PM
PULSE/JVEMSR Building and via Zoom: https ://zoom. us/j/96320240508 ?pwd=dG N kWE9SU H h F RldSYkS nd 1 Y1 U E ExUT09
Call to order; Public comment, Approval of agenda & minutes.
Correspondence & communication:
Town of Whitehall Council meeting
Annexation with Madison County
Questions to County Attorney
Contract input
How to change the bylaws (this is on calendar for June)
Questions to Bonnie Ramey: plan to NOT assess fee on businesses
JVEMSR Status: Pintler Billing; Contract with JVEMSR
Calendar items: Budget and Workplan due to Commissioners in June
Mass Vaccination events updates
Items we own: Donate or agreement
Oxylator for reimbursement $2000 COVID funds
Other
