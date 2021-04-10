Jefferson Valley Rural Ambulance District

Monday, April 19, 2021, 6 PM

PULSE/JVEMSR Building and via Zoom: https ://zoom. us/j/96320240508 ?pwd=dG N kWE9SU H h F RldSYkS nd 1 Y1 U E ExUT09

 

Call to order; Public comment, Approval of agenda & minutes.

Correspondence & communication:

Town of Whitehall Council meeting

Annexation with Madison County

Questions to County Attorney

 Contract input

 How to change the bylaws (this is on calendar for June)

Questions to Bonnie Ramey: plan to NOT assess fee on businesses

JVEMSR Status: Pintler Billing; Contract with JVEMSR

Calendar items: Budget and Workplan due to Commissioners in June

Mass Vaccination events updates

Items we own: Donate or agreement

Oxylator for reimbursement $2000 COVID funds

Other

