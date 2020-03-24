Jefferson High School District 1
Special Trustees Meeting
March 26, 12:00 pm
Jefferson High School Library & Electronically:
Dial-in: (406) 247-0936, Access code: 771731449#
Announcements & public comment
New business:
1. Discussion and possible changes regarding current Covid 19 Coronavirus mandates.
2. Discussion and possible approval of MOU with local collective bargaining units.
(0) comments
