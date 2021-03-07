Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
March 16, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the public is prohibited from physically attending the meeting. Members of the public will be able to observe and participate in the meeting online at: https://zoom.us/j/91570579799?pwd=bVBSZzlySlBDK0RwemhRcG14MVlodz09
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1.Policies – Possible update of 1900 policies
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute Applications
b. Retirement Incentive Discussion
c. Administrative Renewal
d. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)
i. Review of staff and board surveys
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end 4 AYA, 2 Helena
4. SB 307 Permissive Levy approval
5. Graduation Requirements
6. IT Proposals
7. Facility Use
a. Court Use
b. NHS Blood Drive
8. Letter to Jefferson County Commissioners regarding Metal Mines taxes
9. Transportation discussion – Harlow’s
10. COVID Update
a. Spring activities
b. General update
11. Facility Update - SMA
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
