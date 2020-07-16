July 21 , 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the public is prohibited from physically attending the meeting. Members of the public will be able to observe and participate in the meeting online. Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpf-qtqD8pHdZLxrr771UJPNo3qNK2od6U. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Board Reorganization: a. Election canvass; Seating of Trustees; Election of Chair; Election of Vice-Chair; Appointment of Clerk; Assignment of Committees; Establishment of Meeting Format/Times; Appointment of MTSBA Liaison (Policy 1135P)
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent — back-to-school discussion
Unfinished business
New business:
1. 1st Reading of Policies
a. 1903F – School Event and Facility Notice (COVID-19 policy)
b. 1908 – Family Engagement (COVID-19 policy)
c. 1908F – Family Onsite Instruction Opt-Out Form (COVID-19 policy)
d. 3550 – Student Clubs
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute applications –
b. Superintendent Evaluation – Possible Executive Session
c. Approval of 2021 substitute teacher list
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end
4. Set/approve budget meeting
5. SMA Update
6. SRO (School Resource Officer) update
7. Board Self-evaluation
8. Substitute Rate of Pay
9. Tuition Rates
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next regularly scheduled meeting: August 18 6:30 p.m.
