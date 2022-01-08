Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
January 18, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports:
Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Personnel
a. Substitutes
b. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session
c. Superintendent Contract
2. Student class out-of-state travel request
3. Annual Objective Document
4. Bond update
a. RFQ – SMA Agreement
b. Next steps
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
