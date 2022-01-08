Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting

January 18, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library

Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials 

Announcements & public comment; 

Student report; Staff report; Committee reports 

Administration reports: 

Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent

Unfinished business

New business: 

1. Personnel

a. Substitutes 

b. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session

c. Superintendent Contract

2. Student class out-of-state travel request

3. Annual Objective Document

4. Bond update

a. RFQ – SMA Agreement

b. Next steps

Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board 

Commendations & recognition

Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts

