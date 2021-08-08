Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting

August 18, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library

Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials

Announcements & public comment; 

Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review

Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent 

Unfinished business

New business: 

1. Policies 2nd Reading

a. 2170    Digital Academy Classes

b. 2170P   Digital Academy Classes

c. 2332    Religion and Religious Activities

d. 2600    Work Based Learning Program

e. 2600F   Work Based Learning Affiliation Agreement

f. 2600P   Work Based Learning Program – Insurance

g. 3121    Enrollment and Attendance Records

h. 3150    Part-Time Attendance

i. 3233    Student Use of Buildings: Equal Access

j. 3311    Firearms and Other Weapons

k. 3413    Student Immunization

l. 3510    School-Sponsored Student Activities

m. 3550    Student Clubs

n. 3550F   Student Club Application

o. 4211    District and School Name, Logo, Imagery, and Colors

p. 4331    Use of School Property for Posting Notices

2. Personnel – Action

a. Substitute Applications 

b. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session 

3. Approval of Attendance Agreements 

4. Approve 2021-2022 budgets

5. Surplus approval

6. COVID Update

7. Building Committee Update 

a. Determination of project(s) 

b. Bond language 

Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board 

Commendations & recognition

  Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts

Next meeting: September 21

