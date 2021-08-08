Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
August 18, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policies 2nd Reading
a. 2170 Digital Academy Classes
b. 2170P Digital Academy Classes
c. 2332 Religion and Religious Activities
d. 2600 Work Based Learning Program
e. 2600F Work Based Learning Affiliation Agreement
f. 2600P Work Based Learning Program – Insurance
g. 3121 Enrollment and Attendance Records
h. 3150 Part-Time Attendance
i. 3233 Student Use of Buildings: Equal Access
j. 3311 Firearms and Other Weapons
k. 3413 Student Immunization
l. 3510 School-Sponsored Student Activities
m. 3550 Student Clubs
n. 3550F Student Club Application
o. 4211 District and School Name, Logo, Imagery, and Colors
p. 4331 Use of School Property for Posting Notices
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute Applications
b. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements
4. Approve 2021-2022 budgets
5. Surplus approval
6. COVID Update
7. Building Committee Update
a. Determination of project(s)
b. Bond language
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: September 21
