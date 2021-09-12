Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
September 21, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports:
Clerk/Business manager: Bond election process; Heard Scholarship
Principal/A.D.
Superintendent: ESSER II & III funding breakdown; At-Risk Coordinator Plan
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policies
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute applications
b. Superintendent Evaluation – Possible Executive Session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)
c. Cheer position
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end
4. Request for Petty Cash Fund for Special Education teaching opportunities
5. Request for approval of Narrative Writing Club
6. Surplus Approval
7. COVID Update – 1900 Policies discussion
8. Building Committee Update
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: October 19
