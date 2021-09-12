Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting

September 21, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library

Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials 

Announcements & public comment; 

Student report; Staff report; Committee reports 

Administration reports: 

Clerk/Business manager: Bond election process; Heard Scholarship

Principal/A.D. 

Superintendent: ESSER II & III funding breakdown; At-Risk Coordinator Plan

Unfinished business

New business: 

1. Policies

2. Personnel – Action

a. Substitute applications 

b. Superintendent Evaluation – Possible Executive Session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)

c. Cheer position

3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end   

4. Request for Petty Cash Fund for Special Education teaching opportunities

5. Request for approval of Narrative Writing Club

6. Surplus Approval

7. COVID Update – 1900 Policies discussion

8. Building Committee Update 

Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board 

Commendations & recognition

Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts

Next meeting: October 19

