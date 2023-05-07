Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
May 16, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report — Mary Drynan & Mike Robbins; Committee reports
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Facility Manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Construction/Renovation update
2. Approval of out-of-state travel – Skills USA competition, International Thespian Festival.
3. Personnel
a. Contract Renewals – Foods position
b. Resignations – `A. Carey, K. Padmos
c. New Hires – Cheer coach, Girls basketball
d. Substitute
4. Attendance Agreements – YDI, Helena.
5. Approval of change of health insurance provider and broker
6. Eighth grade students in JHS wrestling
7. Approval of Prickly Pear Co-op Representative
8. Heard Scholarship
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Next meeting: June 20, 6:30 pm
