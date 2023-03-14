Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 10:38 pm
March 21, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
March 21, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report — Mr. Brower, Winter sports cocaches; Committee reports
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Facility Manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. 1. Friendship Center presentation
2. Policy
3. Personnel
a. Resignation – E. Gustafson
b. New Hires – 23/24 Science – K. Feistner
c. Substitute – B. Humphrey
4. GPA Working Group Report
5. Attendance Agreements – 1 YDI, 33 JHS students to Helena, 8 Helena to JHS .
6. School Resource Officer (SRO) – MOU update
7. Trainer Contract
8. Construction/Renovation update
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Next meeting: April 18, 6:30 pm
