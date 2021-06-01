Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting

June 8, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library

Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials

Agenda: Announcements & public comment; 

Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review

Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent 

Unfinished business

New business: 

1. Policies 2nd Reading: 1310 District Policy and Procedures;  2050 Student Instruction; 2100 School Year Calendar and Day; 2221 School Closure; 2410P High School Graduation Requirements; 3110 Entrance, Placement, and Transfer; 7220P Use of Federal Title Funds Methodology

2. Personnel – Action: Substitute Applications; Open Position Recommendations; Substitute Employee discussion request – possible closed sessio; Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session 

3. Approval of Attendance Agreements 

4. Approval of BAT contract

5. Approval of BACE contract

6. 2021/22 School Plan as required by ESSER program

7. Consideration of bus/coach purchase

8. Heard Scholarships

9. COVID Update: Spring activities; General update

10. Building Committee Update 

Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board 

Commendations & recognition

  Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts

