Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
June 8, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policies 2nd Reading: 1310 District Policy and Procedures; 2050 Student Instruction; 2100 School Year Calendar and Day; 2221 School Closure; 2410P High School Graduation Requirements; 3110 Entrance, Placement, and Transfer; 7220P Use of Federal Title Funds Methodology
2. Personnel – Action: Substitute Applications; Open Position Recommendations; Substitute Employee discussion request – possible closed sessio; Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements
4. Approval of BAT contract
5. Approval of BACE contract
6. 2021/22 School Plan as required by ESSER program
7. Consideration of bus/coach purchase
8. Heard Scholarships
9. COVID Update: Spring activities; General update
10. Building Committee Update
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
