Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
July 20, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policies 2nd Reading
a. 3310 Student Discipline
b. 3311 Firearms and Other Weapons
c. 3413 Student Immunization
d. 3416 Administering Medication to Students
e. 3417 Communicable Diseases
f. 4315 Visitor and Spectator Conduct
g. 4332 Conduct on School Property
h. 5223 Personal Conduct
i. 5230 Prevention of Disease Transmission
j. 5325 Breastfeeding in the Workplace
k. 8129 Chemical Safety
l. 8130 Air Quality Restrictions
m. 8200 Food Services
n. 8301 district Safety
o. 8410 Operation and Maintenance of Facilities
p. 8411 Water Supply Systems
q. 8129 Chemical Safety
r. 8302 Noxious Plant and Animal Control
s. 8303 Cleaning and Disinfecting
t. 8502 School Construction and Repairs
2. Policies 1st Reading
3. Policies 1900 series – possible suspension discussion
4. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute Applications
b. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session
c. Approval of 2122 substitute teacher list
5. Approval of Attendance Agreements
6. Set/approve budget meeting: August 17
7. Board evaluation
8. Substitute rate of pay
9. Tuition rates
10. Surplus approval
11. COVID Update
12. Building Committee Update
a. Determination of project(s)
b. Bond language
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: August 17
