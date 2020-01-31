Jefferson High School

Facilities — Buildings, Grounds, Transportation 

Joint Committee Meeting with the JHS Board & Staff

Tuesday February 4, 2020, 4-6 p.m. 

Jefferson High School 

Chair: C. Robson; Members: B. Bullock, K. Harris

Agenda: 

Building and grounds tour

Discussion in response to community survey suggestions

Possible follow-up with SMA (architects)

No decisions are made by a subcommittee of the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees unless authorized by action of a majority of the members of the board in a regular meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.