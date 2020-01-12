January 21, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager -- Budget Amendment; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent -- School Resource Officer update, House update
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Personnel
a. Substitute applications
b. Resignations
c. Coaching positions – Golf
d. Athletic fall program evaluations
e. Athletic fall program evaluations — possible closed session
2. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end
3. 1st Reading of Polies:
a. 3126/1005FE – Proficiency Based Learning
b. 1120 – Annual Organizational Meeting
c. 1420 - School Board Meeting Procedure
d. 1441 – Audience Participation
e. 1700 – Uniform Complaint Procedure
4. 2nd Reading of Policies:
a. 7535/1006FE – Transfers for School Safety
b. 5445/1009FE – Educator Recruitment and Retention
c. 7540FE/1014FE – Intent to Increase Non-Voted Levy
d. 1110 – Taking Office
e. 1402 – School Board Use of Email and Mobile Messaging
f. 1420F – Notice Regarding Public Comment
g. 1512F – Conflicts of Interest
h. 2150 – Suicide Awareness and Prevention
i. 2151F – Assumption of Risk Form
j. 2161P – Special Education Procedures
k. 3110 – Entrance, Placement and Transfer
l. 3130 – Student of a Legal Age
m. 3520 – Student Fines, Fees, and Charges
n. 3600P & 3600F2 – Student Records
o. 4315 – Visitor and Spectator Conduct
p. 4320 – Contact with Students
q. 4332 – Conduct on School Property
r. 4410 – Relations with Law Enforcement Agencies
s. 5120 – Hiring Process and Criteria
t. 5223 – Personal Conduct
u. 5232 – Abused and Neglected Child Reporting
v. 5320 & 5320P – Long-term Illness and Disability Leave
w. 5330 – Maternity and Paternity Leave
x. 5430F – Volunteers and Chaperones Form
y. 7260 – Donations, Endowments, Gifts, and Investments
z. 7520 – Independent Investment Accounts
aa. 8225 – Tobacco Free Policy
4. Call for volunteers for JHS
5. SMA demographic study questions 4-6
8. Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board — Negotiations letter from Boulder Association of Teachers
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Follow-up/Adjournment: Upcoming three months
Chair/superintendent article for paper
