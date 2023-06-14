Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
June 20, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report — Sarah Layng; Committee reports
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Facility Manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Construction/Renovation update
2. Personnel: Contract Renewals – Spring coaches; Resignations – Jen Scott, Mike Robbins; New Hires – Girls basketball, paraprofessional educators (Brito, DeHennis), Administrative Assistant, Industrial Arts (CTE); Volunteer – G. Williams
3. Attendance Agreements –YDI, JHS students to Helena, 25 Helena to JHS for 23/24.
4. Approval of Certified Collective Bargaining Agreement
5. Approval of Classified Collective Bargaining Agreement
6. Approval of MOU with Certified Staff
7. Approval of Staff and Student Handbooks
8. Approval of Harlow’s Bus Contract
9. Approval of Transportation Agreements
10. Approval of 23/24 Fee Schedule
11. Student discipline hearing
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Next meeting: July 18, 5:30 pm
