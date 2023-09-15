Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
September 18, 5:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Consent agenda (Approval of minutes and claims & accounts); Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Facility Manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Construction/Renovation update
2. Personnel
a. Resignations – M. Robbins (Skills), J. Clement & T. Schulte (wrestling)
b. New Hires – T. Edgerley (Admin. Asst.), S. Abar (nurse)
c. Substitutes: J. Selong, C. Brindley
3. Attendance Agreements –YDI, 3 JHS students to Helena, 2 Helena to JHS for 23/24.
4. Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Contract Services approval
5. Workplace Safety 9th graders
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
