Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
November 15, 6:00 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports:
Clerk/Business manager
Principal/A.D.: Count Day; Scholarships available to students; Clubs
Superintendent: Bond update; MCEL; DPHHS grant
Unfinished business: Narrative writing club
New business:
1. Policies – Second Reading
a. Policy 1135 – School Board Advocacy
b. Policy 1210 – Officers and Qualifications
c. Policy 1420 – School Board Meeting Procedure
d. Policy 2050 – Student Instruction
e. Policy 2140 – Guidance and Counseling
f. Policy 2167 – Correspondence Courses
g. Policy 2168 – Distance Learning
h. Policy 2221P – School Closure Procedures
i. Policy 2240 – Summer School
j. Policy 3121 – Enrollment and Attendance
k. Policy 3222 – Distribution and Posting Materials
l. Policy 3231 – Search and Seizure
m. Policy 3235 -Video Surveillance
n. Policy 5140 – Classified Employment and Assignment
o. Policy 5223 – Personal Conduct
p. Policy 7251 – Disposal of Property
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute applications
b. Superintendent Evaluation – Possible Executive Session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end
4. Annual Objectives for District – Board formulates
5. Board’s Instructional Plan and Evaluation
6. COVID Update – 1900 Policies discussion
7. Canvass of election
8. Building Committee Update
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
