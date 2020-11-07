Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting

November 17, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library

Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials

Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the public is prohibited from physically attending the meeting. Members of the public will be able to observe and participate in the meeting online. Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUocOmtqTItE93e-rp98oGQOx5u9psubewP.   

Agenda: Announcements & public comment; 

Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review

Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent 

Unfinished business

New business: 

1. Policies 2nd reading

a. 3210 Equal Education, Nondiscrimination, & Sex Equity

b. 3225 Sexual Harassment of Students

c. 3225F Sexual Harassment Reporting/Intake Form for Students

d. 3225P Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedure – Students

e. 3226 Bullying/Harassment/Intimidation/Hazing

f. 3310 Student Discipline

g. 5010 Equal Employment Opportunity and Non-Discrimination

h. 5012 Sexual Harassment of Employees

i. 5012F Sexual Harassment Reporting/Intake Form for Employees

j. 5012P Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedure – Employees

k. 5015 Bullying/Harassment/Intimidation

2. Personnel – Action

a. Substitute Applications – K. Roth-Longe

b. Fall Coach Evaluations

c. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session 

3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end

4. Fall Sports Program Evaluations

5. Health Board Letter Submission Discussion

6. Staff Appreciation Update

7. Safety Plan Approval

8. Facility Request – Little Guy Wrestling

9. Spectator Procedure Update

10. Winter Sports Update

11. COVID Update

12. Facility Update – survey

Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board 

Commendations & recognition

  Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts

