Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
May 17, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports:
Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policy Second Reading
a. 1520 – Board/Staff Communications
b. 2161P – Special Education
c. 2167 – Correspondence Courses
d. 2168 – Distance, Online, and Technology-Delivered Learning
e. 2170 – Digital Academy Classes
f. 2312 – Copyright
g. 2510 – School Wellness
h. 3310 – Student Discipline
i. 3310P2 – Student Risk Assessments
j. 3413F1 – Medical Exemption Statement
k. 3413F2 – Affidavit of Exemption on Religious Grounds
l. 3416 – Administering Medication to Students
m. 3612 – District-Provided Access to Electronic Information, Services, Equipment, and Networks
n. 3612F – Internet Access Conduct Agreement
o. 3612P – District-Provided Access to Electronic Information, Services, Equipment, and Networks
p. 5121 – Applicability of Personnel Policies
q. 5223 – Personal Conduct
r. 5228P – Drug and Alcohol Testing for School Bus and Commercial Vehicle Drivers
s. 5314 – Substitutes
t. 5321 – Leaves of Absence
u. 5450 – Employee Use of Electronic Mail, Internet, Networks, and District Equipment
v. 5450F – Employee Equipment Use, Internet Conduct, and Network Access Agreement
w. 5450P – Employee Use of Electronic Mail, Internet, Networks, and District Equipment Procedure
x. 7625 – Use of Enhanced Tax Credit Receipts
y. 8300 – Risk Management
2. Personnel
a. Substitutes – Murdoch
b. Superintendent search recommendation
c. Resignations: Nurse -C. Rauch-Davis, Asst. AD – Dan Sturdevant
d. Staff 2022/23 employment recommendations
i. Administrative – L. Carey, A. Carey
ii. Coaching – assistant cheer
iii. School nurse position
3. Attendance Agreements – YDI, JHS student to Helena, Helena student to JHS
4. Heard Scholarship Applications discussion and recommendation
5. Approval for Jefferson County to run 2023 election by mail ballot.
6. Sports Co-op update
7. Construction/Renovation update & Community Event Coordination (3-4 events/Kickoff)
a. Community Events
8. Facility Use charge update
9. New board member training
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: June 21
