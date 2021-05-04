Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
May 11, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Board Reorganization: Election canvass; Seating of Trustees; Election of Chair; Election of Vice-Chair; Appointment of Clerk; Assignment of Committees; Establishment of Meeting Format/Times; Appointment of MTSBA Liaison (Policy 1135P)
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policies 2nd Reading
a. 1700 Uniform Complaint Procedure
b. 3130 Students of Legal Age
c. 3225P Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedure – Students
d. 3310 Student Discipline
e. 4315 Visitor and Spectator Conduct
f. 4332 Conduct on School Property
g. 5012P Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedure – Employees
h. 5120F1 Determination of Eligibility for Hire Form
i. 5120F2 Privacy Act Statement
j. 5120F3 Dissemination Log
k. 5120P Federal Background Check Fingerprint and Information Handling Procedure
l. 5122F Applicant Rights and Consent to Fingerprint Form, NCPA/VCA Applicant Form
m. 5223 Personal Conduct
n. 5226 Drug-Free Workplace
o. 5228F Acknowledgement of Receipt of Policies 5228 and 5228P
p. 5228F2 Request for Records Form
q. 5228P Drug and Alcohol Testing for School Bus and Commercial Vehicle Drivers
r. 5232 Child Abuse, Neglect, and Sex Trafficking Reporting
s. 5328 Family Medical Leave
t. 7220 Use of Federal Title I Funds
2. Policies 1st reading – Possible update of 1900 policies
a. 1310 District Policy and Procedures
b. 2050 Student Instruction
c. 2100 School Year Calendar and Day
d. 2221 School Closure
e. 2410P High School Graduation Requirements
f. 3110 Entrance, Placement, and Transfer
g. 7220P Use of Federal Title Funds Methodology
3. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute Applications - E. Smartnick, custodial
b. Open Position Recommendations (PE, Instructional Coach, Literacy Intervention Specialist,)
c. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)
4. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end AYA, Helena
5. Resolutions for County to conduct elections – Bond election and 2022 regular election
6. June meeting date – 8th
7. Heard Scholarships
8. COVID Update
a. Spring activities
b. General update
9. Building Committee Update
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: June 8, 2021, 6:30 p.m.
