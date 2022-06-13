Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
June 21, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports:
Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policy Second Reading
a. 2151F8 – Coach’s Code of Conduct
b. 3305 Conduct of Employees Directed Towards Students
c. 3312 draft student code of conduct
d. 4301, 4313, 4315, and 4332 parent code of conduct.
e. All of the 4330 policies related to facility use.
f. Scholarships
2. Personnel
a. Substitutes
b. Superintendent search recommendation
c. Resignations
d. Staff employment recommendations
Administrative consideration of resolution for relative of Trustee hires
School nurse position
Activities Director position
Spring Coach Program evaluations
Spring Coach rehire
Assistant Volleyball
3. Attendance Agreements – YDI, JHS student to Helena, Helena student to JHS
4. Transportation
a. Bus safety arm – new legislation
b. Individual Transportation Contracts approval
5. Heard Scholarship Applications discussion and recommendation
6. Sports Co-op update
7. Mental Health Contractor
8. Food Services
9. Construction/Renovation update & Community Event Coordination (3-4 events/Kickoff)
a. Community Events
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: July 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.