Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
July 18, 5:30 pm • Jefferson High School Library • Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Facility Manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Construction/Renovation update
2. Personnel: a. Resignations; b. New Hires – Administrative Assistant; c. Substitute Rate of Pay
3. Attendance Agreements –YDI, JHS students to Helena, Helena to JHS for 23/24.
4. Set Budget Meeting and requirements
5. Tuition Rates
6. Policies
NEW MTSBA Required Model Policies
Policy 1650 – Public Charter Schools
Policies with Required Updates: Policy 1005FE – Proficiency Based ANB. Policy 1006FE – Fund Transfers for School Safety. Policy 1007FE – Multi-District Agreements. Policy 1009FE – Teacher Recruitment and Re-tention. Policy 1010FE – Early Enrollment for Exceptional Circumstances.Policy 1110 – Taking Office. Policy 1400 – Board Meetings. Policy 1700 – Uniform Complaint Procedure. Policy 2050 – Innovative Student Instruction. Policy 2132 – Student and Family Privacy Rights. Policy 2140 – Guidance and Counseling. Policy 2158 – Family Engagement. Policy 2167 – Correspondence Courses. Policy 2168 – Distance Learning. Policy 2170/2170P – Digital Academy. Policy 2332 – Religion and Religious Activities. Policy 2450 – Indian Education for All. Policy 2600 – Work Based Learning. Policy 3100 – Early Enrollment for Exceptional Circumstances. Policy 3110 – Entrance, Placement and Transfer. Policy 3120 – Compulsory Attendance. Policy 3121/3121P – Enrollment and Attend-ance. Policy 3141 – Non-Resident Enrollment. Policy 3150 – Part-Time Admission. Policy 3226 – Bullying, Harassment, Intimidation. Policy 3233 – Student Use of Buildings. Policy 3235 – Video Surveillance. Policy 3310 – Student Discipline. Policy 3413 – Student Immunizations. Policy 3510 – School Sponsored Activities. Policy 3550 – Student Clubs and Groups. Policy 4410 – Relations with Law Enforce-ment. Policy 8301 – District Safety.
Policies to Delete: Policies 1900-1912 – Emergency Policies.
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board: Q. Shultz, E. McCauley
Commendations & recognition
