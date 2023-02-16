Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
February 21, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Facility Manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Friendship Center presentation
2. Policy –
3. Personnel
a. Resignation – M. Hanson
b. New Hires – Part-time Custodian – Rachael Wilkinson; Asst. Tennis – Zoey Wickins
c. Volunteer – Track – Avery Stiles
4. Attendance Agreements – YDI , JHS students to Helena, East Helena to JHS
5. Declaration of Emergency for snow days Dec. 21 & 22
6. Out-of-state trips - art trip to Oregon, music trip to Utah
7. Consideration of Declaration of Unforeseen Emergency in accordance with Title 20, chapter 9, part 8, MCA.
8. Consideration of resolution regarding reasonable effort to reschedule pupil instruction time affected by school closure due to declared emergency in accordance with Title 20, chapter 9, part 8, MCA.
9. School Resource Officer (SRO) – MOU
10. Shooting Sports club association
11. Call for election.
12. Consideration of the 23/24 calendar
13. Weighted GPA working group assembled.
14. Construction/Renovation update
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Next meeting: March 21, 6:30 pm
