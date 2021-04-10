Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
April 20, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policies – Possible update of 1900 policies
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute Applications
b. Sports coach split – J. Padmos/J. Michaud/A. Connole
c. Certified Renewals
d. Classified Renewals
e. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end 4 AYA, 2 Helena
4. Board Training
5. May meeting date – 11th or 18th
6. Tuition Budget Amendment – final approval of resolution
7. Graduation Requirements
8. Heard Scholarships
9. IT Proposals
10. Approval of Prickly Pear Coop Representative
11. Risk Management Program Policy 8300
12. Special Education Application Policy 2161P
13. Facility Use
a. Jefferson County Middle School track meet – May 18
14. COVID Update
a. Spring activities
b. General update
15. Facility Update - SMA
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: May 11, 2021, 6:30 p.m.
