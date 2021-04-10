Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting

April 20, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library

Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials

Agenda: Announcements & public comment; 

Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review

Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent 

Unfinished business

New business: 

1. Policies – Possible update of 1900 policies

2. Personnel – Action

a. Substitute Applications 

b. Sports coach split – J. Padmos/J. Michaud/A. Connole

c. Certified Renewals

d. Classified Renewals

e. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)

3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end  4 AYA, 2 Helena

4. Board Training

5. May meeting date – 11th or 18th 

6. Tuition Budget Amendment – final approval of resolution

7. Graduation Requirements

8. Heard Scholarships

9. IT Proposals

10. Approval of Prickly Pear Coop Representative

11. Risk Management Program Policy 8300

12. Special Education Application Policy 2161P

13. Facility Use

a. Jefferson County Middle School track meet – May 18

14. COVID Update

a.  Spring activities

b. General update

15. Facility Update - SMA

Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board 

Commendations & recognition

  Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts

Next meeting: May 11, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

