Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
December 15, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the public is prohibited from physically attending the meeting. Members of the public will be able to observe and participate in the meeting online at: https://zoom.us/j/91570579799?pwd=bVBSZzlySlBDK0RwemhRcG14MVlodz09
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policies
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute Applications
b. Retirement Incentive Discussion
c. Superintendent Evaluation – possible closed session (Sept., Nov., Jan., March, May, July)
i. Staff Superintendent Annual Survey
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end
4. Health Board Letter Submission Discussion
5. Staff Appreciation Update
6. Spectator Procedure Update
7. Winter Sports Update
8. COVID Update
a. Rapid COVID Test Procedure
9. Facility Update – survey
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next meeting: January 19, 2021, 6:30 p.m.
