Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
August 18 , 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the public is prohibited from physically attending the meeting. Members of the public will be able to observe and participate in the meeting online. Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpf-qtqD8pHdZLxrr771UJPNo3qNK2od6U. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
Agenda: Announcements & public comment;
Student report; Staff report; Committee reports & review
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. 2nd Reading of Policies
2. Personnel – Action
a. Substitute applications – none
b. Resignation - cheer
c. New positions – Math, School Secretary, nurse, para, custodian, cheer
d. Discussion of Athletic and Activity Stipends
3. Approval of Attendance Agreements – AYA/Elk Park/North end
4. Back-to-School Plan
5. COVID19 Response Plan
6. Spectator Procedure
7. Emergency Declaration
8. SMA Update
9. Approval of 2020-2021 Budgets:
General; Transportation; Tuition; Retirement; Adult Education; Technology; Flexibility; Building Reserve
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Consent agenda: Approval of previous minutes and High School claims and accounts
Next regularly scheduled meeting: September 15 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.